Man Vandalizes NYU Building With Anti-Semitic and Anti-Black Remarks: Police

New York City police are searching for a man who allegedly wrote anti-black and antisemitic remarks on the side of an NYU building.

Authorities say a vandalism suspect used a black marker to graffiti a swastika on the side of The Silver Center for Arts and Science building on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the man also wrote other antisemitic and anti-Black remarks.

The man was seen on surveillance camera, according to police, but his face was covered and he wore a hat.

The hateful words were written near Washington Square Park, the place where activists and demonstrators frequently gather to protest against racial inequality and police brutality.