hate crime

Man Vandalizes NYU Building With Anti-Semitic and Anti-Black Remarks: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City police are searching for a man who allegedly wrote anti-black and antisemitic remarks on the side of an NYU building.

Authorities say a vandalism suspect used a black marker to graffiti a swastika on the side of The Silver Center for Arts and Science building on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the man also wrote other antisemitic and anti-Black remarks.

The man was seen on surveillance camera, according to police, but his face was covered and he wore a hat.

Local

Schools 58 mins ago

‘Psychological Warfare:' 2nd NYC Schools Delay Brings Frustration to Some, Relief to Others

Hoboken 4 hours ago

NJ City Says Federal Fund Needed to Clean Up Boat Graveyard in Hudson River

The hateful words were written near Washington Square Park, the place where activists and demonstrators frequently gather to protest against racial inequality and police brutality.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

hate crimeNYU
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us