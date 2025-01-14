New Jersey

Man tries to abduct girl outside NJ home, police say

New Jersey State Police released a sketch of a man accused of trying to abduct a girl outside a home in Maurice River Township, on Jan. 12

New Jersey State Police are searching for a man who they say tried to abduct a girl outside of her home.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, around 11:30 a.m., a man attempted to abduct a girl outside her home near the intersection of State Highway 47 and Main Street in Maurice River Township, New Jersey, police said. The man failed in the abduction attempt and at some point left the area.

Police released a sketch of the suspect who they described as a white male standing approximately 6-feet tall between the ages of 30 and 40 with light stubbly facial hair and a two-inch jagged scar on his left jawline.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie-style hat, an oversized black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black socks and black shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or recognize the man, please call Troop “A” Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

