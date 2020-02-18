Man Threatens Masseuse With Knife Before Stealing Money and Raping Her: NYPD

Police in New York City are searching for a suspect who they say stole money from a masseuse before raping her.

The male suspect allegedly entered the Vivi Massage Spa on Jamaica Avenue in Queens on Monday night and he was asked to wait for a masseuse in a room, according to the NYPD.

When the 45-year-old employee entered the room, the man pulled out a knife. He then demanded money from the victim and she handed him $100 in cash, police said.

The man then raped the employee before running away. Police described him as a 30-year-old, 6'0" and weighs about 200 lbs.

The victim was treated at NYC Health & Hospitals/Queens and released, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).