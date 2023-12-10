Man takes swing at 66-year-old in NYC Duane Reade in possible hate crime attack: NYPD

A hate crime investigation is underway in Manhattan after an apparent accidental bump escalated to a violent attack at a pharmacy chain location last week.

Police say the incident took place at a Duane Reade in lower Manhattan, on John Street, around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A 66-year-old man bumped into another man who police say was trying to exit the store.

That second man reportedly swung at the 66-year-old, delivering a punch to the head and making an antisemitic remark before leaving.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the alleged puncher over the weekend as part of its investigation by the department's Hate Crime Task Force.

The man was last seen wearing a purple and black North Face jacket, a yellow polo shirt and dark pants.