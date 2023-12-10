Manhattan

Man takes swing at 66-year-old in NYC Duane Reade in possible hate crime attack: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

Handout

A hate crime investigation is underway in Manhattan after an apparent accidental bump escalated to a violent attack at a pharmacy chain location last week.

Police say the incident took place at a Duane Reade in lower Manhattan, on John Street, around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A 66-year-old man bumped into another man who police say was trying to exit the store.

That second man reportedly swung at the 66-year-old, delivering a punch to the head and making an antisemitic remark before leaving.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the alleged puncher over the weekend as part of its investigation by the department's Hate Crime Task Force.

The man was last seen wearing a purple and black North Face jacket, a yellow polo shirt and dark pants.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNYPDhate crime
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us