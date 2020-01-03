New York

Man Survives 3 Days of Frigid Temps After Vanishing at NY Park on New Year’s Eve

"I don't know how the hell he's alive, but you know what, sometimes miracles happen," the county sheriff said.

A New York man was found alive Friday morning after vanishing on New Years Eve at Thacher Park.

Zachary Barrantes survived three days of temperatures in the 20's, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

The sheriff's office was notified Thursday afternoon of Barrantes disappearance by his mother, the Times Union reported.

Apple said rescue teams had to retrieve him from beneath the state park's escarpment, which required careful planning.

Barrantes was found around 8 a.m. however it took several hours to lift him up the cliff face. He was transported by a medical helicopter around 1 p.m. to a hospital following his rescue.

"I don't know how the hell he's alive, but you know what, sometimes miracles happen," Apple said.

