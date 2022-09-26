gun violence

Man Surrenders in Card Game-Sparked Shooting Outside St. Patrick's Cathedral

Gunfire erupted outside the midtown Manhattan cathedral last month after a game of cards turned sour

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has surrendered in connection with a shooting that erupted over a game of cards outside Manhattan's famed St. Patrick's Cathedral late last month, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case said Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear what charges the man would face in the midtown shooting that sent tourists and New Yorkers alike scrambling for cover in late August.

At the time, cops said he pulled out a gun during a game of three-card monte after a man allegedly wagered cash and a gold chain and didn't want to give them up when he lost.

No injuries were reported, but a bullet did break the window of a nearby car.

Bullet hole pierces window of car parked near Midtown church.
This article tagged under:

gun violenceNYPDMidtown
