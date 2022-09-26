Man Surrenders in Card Game-Sparked Shooting Outside St. Patrick's Cathedral

A man has surrendered in connection with a shooting that erupted over a game of cards outside Manhattan's famed St. Patrick's Cathedral late last month, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case said Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear what charges the man would face in the midtown shooting that sent tourists and New Yorkers alike scrambling for cover in late August.

At the time, cops said he pulled out a gun during a game of three-card monte after a man allegedly wagered cash and a gold chain and didn't want to give them up when he lost.

No injuries were reported, but a bullet did break the window of a nearby car.

