Man Struck and Killed By Two Cars in The Bronx

Police are searching for one of two cars that struck and killed a man crossing the street in the Bronx.

Police are searching for one of two cars that struck and killed a man crossing the street in the Bronx.

The fatal hit-and-run occurred on Tuesday night as Sidney Sele was crossing East 211th Street, police said Wednesday. A white four-door sedan making a left turn struck the 72-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

A second car ran over the victim while he was on the ground and dragged him down the street before stopping, police said. The 75-year-old driver of the 2010 Mercedes Benz remained at the scene until police arrived.

Sele was pronounced dead at the hospital.

