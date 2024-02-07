NYPD

Man steals computer, camera, police radio from NYPD vehicle, police say

By NBC New York Staff

A man is accused of taking multiple items out from an NYPD vehicle in the Bronx and police are trying to locate him.

The suspect took a laptop, video camera, keys, and a police radio from an unoccupied NYPD car in the Mt. Hope section of the Bronx on Feb. 1, according to police.

The NYPD said it happened in front of 157 East 176th Street. The suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with any information on the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or in Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

