Cops: Man Stabs Older Brother, Sets Small Fire at Their Home

By Greg Cergol

Published 2 hours ago

    The younger brother was tasered by police.

    A man stabbed his older brother Monday and then set a fire in their home after the siblings got into an argument, police say.

    The two brothers, age 30 and 32, were arguing at their house in Dix Hills when the fight turned physical. 

    The siblings' parents were home at the time as the younger stabbed his older brother and then set a small fire in the house.

    He left the house but was taken down with a police taser, cops say.

    The 30-year-old is now in hospital and is expected to be charged, police said. He could also face a psychiatric evaluation.

      

