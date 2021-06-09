Jersey City

Man Stabs 2 Little Kids, Woman in NJ Apartment Before Taking Own Life: Cops

A 29-year-old woman and 7-year-old boy both had puncture wounds to the neck, while a 2-year-old girl suffered a neck laceration

A man stabbed and injured a woman and two young children inside their northern New Jersey apartment before killing himself with the knife, authorities said.

Jersey City police responded to the apartment shortly after 7 a.m. Monday and found the 54-year-old man with a knife wound to his throat. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 29-year-old woman and 7-year-old boy both had puncture wounds to the neck, while a 2-year-old girl suffered a neck laceration. All three were treated at a hospital, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have not released the names of the four people or said if they were related. A motive for the attack has not been disclosed.

It did not appear that anyone else was in the apartment when the attacks occurred.

