Man Stabs 13-Year-Old Girl Several Times After Argument in the Bronx: NYPD

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a 13-year-old girl several times following an argument in the Bronx.

The NYPD says the brutal attack occurred on Friday, Jan. 31, in front of 2628 Third Ave. in Mott Haven. The victim and her friends were walking when the suspect bumped into one of them, police tell NBC New York.

They got into a verbal dispute with the suspect before they started punching the man in the head and torso, according to police. That's when the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the teen in her neck, as well as stabbing her twice in the back.

The man then fled on a scooter in an unknown direction, police said.

The 13-year-old was later transported to a local hospital where she's in serious but stable condition.

Police described the suspect as 20-30 years of age and he was last seen wearing a red cap and dark clothing. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).