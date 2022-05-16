midwood

Man Stabbed to Death Inside Brooklyn Grocery Store: Police

exterior of supermarket
NBC New York

A man was stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn grocery store Monday afternoon, police said.

While inside the Navruz Supermarket on Macdonald Street in Midwood just before 2 p.m., the victim was got into an argument with another man, according to police. That other man then got a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Maimonides Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, who also has not been identified, was taken into custody, police said. It was not clear what charges that man would face.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

midwoodBrooklynNYC Violence
