Man stabbed to death in Manhattan's Washington Square Park: NYPD

A man has died following a stabbing attack on the south side of Washington Square Park, police announced.

The busy Manhattan park closed Wednesday afternoon as first responders rushed to aid a victim stabbed in the chest. Police say the man was in his 30s.

Within hours of the 4:30 p.m. incident, the NYPD said the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Police are reportedly looking for two male suspects wanted in connection with the stabbing, but no descriptions were immediately provided.

This story is developing.