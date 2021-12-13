Man Stabbed to Death in Bronx Subway Station: Police

A man has died after he was stabbed inside a New York City subway station early Monday, police said.

The NYPD says the unidentified victim and the stabbing suspect got into some sort of fight on the mezzanine at 241 Street Station in the Bronx around 12:45 a.m. The suspect, who police described as a man wearing an orange and black jacket, stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where he later died, police said.

No arrest has been made and no other information was immediately available.

The subway station violence came just a few hours after a suspect hit an MTA cleaner with a shovel over the shoulder, according to police. The incident occurred at the Delancey - Essex station in the Lower East Side after the two got into a dispute.

The suspect also got away but the victim is expected to recover.

