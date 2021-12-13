subway crimes

Man Stabbed to Death in Bronx Subway Station: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has died after he was stabbed inside a New York City subway station early Monday, police said.

The NYPD says the unidentified victim and the stabbing suspect got into some sort of fight on the mezzanine at 241 Street Station in the Bronx around 12:45 a.m. The suspect, who police described as a man wearing an orange and black jacket, stabbed the victim multiple times.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where he later died, police said.

No arrest has been made and no other information was immediately available.

Local

hate crime 3 hours ago

Man Slaps Woman on Subway Platform After Making Anti-Chinese Statement

New York Giants 3 hours ago

Herbert Throws 3 Touchdowns, Chargers Defeat Giants 37-21

The subway station violence came just a few hours after a suspect hit an MTA cleaner with a shovel over the shoulder, according to police. The incident occurred at the Delancey - Essex station in the Lower East Side after the two got into a dispute.

The suspect also got away but the victim is expected to recover.

The incident occurred at the Delancey - Essex station in the Lower East Side after the two got into a dispute. NBC New York's Romney Smith reports.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

subway crimes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us