Man Stabbed on Subway Platform in Lower Manhattan: Officials

A man was stabbed and hospitalized after getting off the subway in lower Manhattan Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The 47-year-old victim was involved in a dispute with another man just before 4 p.m. on a northbound 2 train. As the suspect was getting off the train at the Wall Street station, he spit in the direction of the victim and his wife as they were also exiting, police said.

The man then took out a knife on the platform and allegedly slashed the victim on his right arm. The couple then fled up the stairs from the platform to the mezzanine, with the suspect following them, according to police.

As the victim went to the MTA booth clerk, the suspect took off.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fire officials said that the victim was taken to the hospital, but the man's condition was not immediately clear. He required multiple stitches as a result of the injury.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).