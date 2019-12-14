Man Stabbed on LIRR Train in Queens; SantaCon Commuters Rush to Aid

Commuters aboard an LIRR train Saturday had front row seats to an unusual sight: several Santas mixed up in a physical altercation.

Video posted to Twitter captured a struggle between several men as the train pulled out of Manhattan.

Police say the aggressor was a 45-year-old man who pulled a knife, stabbed a man in the leg.

Witnesses say people in Santa outfits rushed to help the victim, a 22-year-old man. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to survive.

"A bunch of people jumped on him and they managed to hold the guy down and beat them up bad until the cops arrived and even then he was resisting arrest," said Matthew Monte, a passenger aboard the train.