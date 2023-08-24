Man stabbed in head aboard 1 train approaching Times Square: Police

A man was stabbed in the head as he was riding the subway approaching Times Square, police said.

The incident occurred after 2 a.m. Thursday on a northbound 1 train as it was pulling into the 42nd Street station in midtown, according to police. That's where a 62-year-old man and another man got into an argument, and the former ended up getting knifed in the head.

As the train pulled into the station, the suspect ran off. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was recovering.

No arrests have yet been made, as police search for the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.