A man was stabbed in his side and face while waiting at the Times Square subway station Friday evening, police said.

The attack occurred at the 42nd Street station around 7:15 p.m., according to police. The victim suffered injuries to his face and side, and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the attack. An investigation is ongoing.