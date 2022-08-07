Bronx

Man Stabbed in Back at Yankee Stadium Subway Station: Police

Caution tape cordons off crime scene at Yankee Stadium subway station.
News 4

A man was stabbed in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway station in broad daylight, authorities said Sunday.

NYPD officials said the 33-year-old man is expected to survive, as he undergoes treatment at Lincoln Hospital.

Police said the stabbing occurred on the mezzanine of the 4 train, not the platform. The suspect took off wearing grey shorts and white sneakers.

The circumstances surrounding the violent assault, including whether the attack was random, were not immediately known.

This article tagged under:

BronxstabbingYankee Stadiumsubway violence
