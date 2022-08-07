Man Stabbed in Back at Yankee Stadium Subway Station: Police

A man was stabbed in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway station in broad daylight, authorities said Sunday.
NYPD officials said the 33-year-old man is expected to survive, as he undergoes treatment at Lincoln Hospital.
Police said the stabbing occurred on the mezzanine of the 4 train, not the platform. The suspect took off wearing grey shorts and white sneakers.
The circumstances surrounding the violent assault, including whether the attack was random, were not immediately known.
