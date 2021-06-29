Man Spewing Anti-Gay Hate at Penn Station Stabs Straphanger in Chest: Police

New York City police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a 29-year-old man at a subway station in what the hate crime task force is investigating as an anti-gay hate crime.

The victim reported to police that he was on a northbound 2 train early Monday, the morning after New York City's pride parade and celebrations, when he saw the suspect shouting anti-gay statements at other passengers. The man then made those statements towards the victim and they got into an argument that turned physical, police said. When the train stopped at Penn Station, the stranger stabbed the victim in the chest and torso before fleeing.

The victim took himself to the hospital for treatments and he's expected to recovered.

Police say they are now looking for the suspect who was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls basketball hat, a gold chain around his neck, a black shirt, green cargo shorts and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).