Brooklyn

Man sought for stabbing teen girl in neck in Brooklyn: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

News 4

A manhunt was underway Friday afternoon for a 20-year-old suspected of stabbing a teenage victim in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

A 14-year-old girl was transported to Maimonides Hospital around 3 p.m. after a stabbing in Bensonhurst, police said. She was reportedly stabbed in the neck.

The circumstances surrounding the violent attack and extent of the girl's injuries were not immediately known.

Police were searching for a male suspect last seen fleeing eastbound on 80th Street.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This story is developing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPDstabbing
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us