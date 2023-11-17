Man sought for stabbing teen girl in neck in Brooklyn: NYPD

A manhunt was underway Friday afternoon for a 20-year-old suspected of stabbing a teenage victim in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

A 14-year-old girl was transported to Maimonides Hospital around 3 p.m. after a stabbing in Bensonhurst, police said. She was reportedly stabbed in the neck.

The circumstances surrounding the violent attack and extent of the girl's injuries were not immediately known.

Police were searching for a male suspect last seen fleeing eastbound on 80th Street.

This story is developing.