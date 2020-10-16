Man Slugs, Shoves 69-Year-Old Woman in Apparent NYC Road Rage Fight, Video Shows

Police are looking for a man they say repeatedly punched and pushed a woman more than twice his age, causing her to fall to the pavement, after some sort of confrontation on the road in Queens earlier this month, authorities say.

The 69-year-old woman was getting out of her vehicle on Ninth Street in Astoria shortly before 5 p.m. Oct. 1 when she got into an argument with a man she didn't know who was sitting in his own vehicle, behind her, police said.

The dispute quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, which was captured by surveillance cameras. Footage shows the woman put down her bag near the sidewalk as she and the man, still in his vehicle, apparently exchange words. Then he suddenly gets out of the driver's side door and slugs her as she puts her hand in the air to ward off the blows. She tries to fight back and he shoves her backward, at which point she falls to the ground. She gets up as he drives off.

It's not clear what prompted the initial argument. The woman refused medical attention at the scene, though she suffered pain and bruising, police said.

Anyone with information on the man in the video, who is thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.