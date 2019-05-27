A man was slashed and beaten after opening his door to a group of men.

Police are now seeking the public's help finding the suspects in the home invasion that happened May 17 in the vicinity of Washington Avenue and East 183rd Street in the Bronx.

Police say the 39-year-old victim went to his door after five men knocked on it just after midnight.

Surveillance footage from the night shows the men in the hallway. One is wearing a pink hoody, another is wearing a camo-print Adidas jacket.

When the man opened the door, the men began beating him and cut him with a "sharp instrument," cutting his body.

The victim's cellphone was taken after he dropped it on the floor.

Police say the men ran away and the victim was taken to hospital in a stable condition.