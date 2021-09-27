Man Slapped With Manslaughter Charge for Hit-and-Run Death of Actor Lisa Banes

The man suspected of causing the fatal crash that killed "Gone Girl" and "Cocktail" actor Lisa Banes was slapped with additional charges this week while making an arraignment in New York Supreme Court.

The district attorney's office in Manhattan says Brian Boyd is facing additional charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminal negligent homicide for the June hit-and-run incident.

The 26-year-old had been picked up by police in August, nearly two months after the deadly crash, on charges of failing to yield to a pedestrian and leaving the scene of a deadly accident. At this week's arraignment, a judge ordered that Boyd not operate any motorized vehicles as a condition of his bail.

A public defender representing Boyd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bane was struck by an electric scooter on Manhattan's Upper West Side near Lincoln Center June 4 as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, according to manager David Williams. Boyd's address is listed as an apartment on Amsterdam, according to police.

The 65-year-old actress suffered a traumatic brain injury and she died a little more than a week later, Williams said.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives," Williams said in a statement earlier this summer.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she's had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

