Man Shoved to NYC Subway Tracks in Random Attack Helped Up by Witnesses

A man was shoved onto the tracks of a Bronx subway station Saturday morning in what police have called an unprovoked attack.

The 26-year-old victim was walking on the platform of the East 149th Street and South Boulevard station, around 11:50 a.m., when he was approached from behind, police said.

Video released the next day shows the moment the unidentified attacker come up to the man and push him down to the roadbed shortly before the arrival of a 6 train. The suspect then fled immediately.

Witnesses to the assault ran and helped the victim back up to the platform. Police said he had injuries to his legs and required transport to a nearby hospital.

Police put out images of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.