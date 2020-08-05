Penn Station

Man Dies After Being Shoved Down Stairs at Penn Station: NYPD

Authorities are looking for the person who shoved a man down a stairway during an argument at Penn Station that left him dead, police said Wednesday.

Cops initially responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man at the transit hub on Seventh Avenue in Midtown shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Once they got there, they were told a man had been found unresponsive at the bottom of the stairs.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Further investigation revealed the victim, whose name has not been released, got into some sort of argument with an unidentified man and ended up "forced" down the stairs.

He suffered head trauma in the fall. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine if that killed him.

No arrests have been made. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

