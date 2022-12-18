Man Shouts ‘Kanye 2024,' Antisemitic Insults in Central Park Assault: NYPD

A man suffered a broken hand among other injuries in a possible hate crime last week inside Central Park, police said.

The attacker, who exclaimed "Kanye 2024" after delivering antisemitic remarks, struck the victim from behind Wednesday evening around 7:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Police said the 63-year-old victim was walking near Terrace Drive and East Drive when the unknown assailant approached, striking the man and sending him to the ground.

In addition to a broken hand, the NYPD said the man chipped a tooth after falling to the ground.

Photos of the alleged suspect where circulated by the police department days after the attack. The suspect left the area on his bicycle, which was hooked to a trailer with a sign reading "Hungry Disabled."

Police are looking for a man in his 40s with a medium build, last seen wearing a brown jacket, beige pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored hat.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been condemned for recent antisemitic tirades. He recently posted an image of a swastika on Twitter, resulting in his suspension from the platform.