Queens

Man Shot, Killed During Dispute With Motorist In Queens

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

A 25-year-old man in a car in Queens was shot and killed early Friday during a verbal dispute with a motorist, police said.

The man was shot in the chest in the front passenger seat of a silver Chevy Malibu around 12:45 a.m. in the borough’s Woodhaven neighborhood, police said.

The gunman was driving a black sedan with New Jersey plates and had pulled up alongside the Malibu before opening fire, police said.

News

COVID-19 15 hours ago

New York Takes More Major Reopening Steps Friday; Vaccine Eligibility Expands Again

Brooklyn 4 hours ago

Ten Hurt, Five Badly, After Seven-Car Crash Closes Prospect Expressway in Brooklyn

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The driver of the Malibu was not injured.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

QueensNYC Violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us