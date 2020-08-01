Man Shot, Killed at Late-Night NYC Playground Cookout: NYPD

Police officials say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed at a late-night cookout at a playground in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

Forest Byrd, identified by the NYPD, was found with gunshot wounds in the chest and left arm. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting occurred in the first hours of Saturday inside the Eastchester Playground in the Allerton section of the Bronx.

.@NYPDDetectives Crime Scene Unit cataloguing shell casings and evidence at the scen where a 34-year-old was killed in Allerton overnight. pic.twitter.com/s4OB4p40E8 — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) August 1, 2020

Elsewhere in the Bronx, a 21-year-old was shot in the 43rd precinct of the borough shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, police reported. Shaiquan Wilson was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In both fatal shootings, police had made no arrests through Saturday morning and the investigations were ongoing.