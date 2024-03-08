Man shot in head in Manhattan recording studio

A 26-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in a recording studio in what is known as Manhattan's "The Music Building," which is the city's largest rehearsal facility and sits on Eighth Avenue.

Police sources say the victim was in a studio on the 11th floor of the building between West 38th and 39th streets shortly before 1 a.m. Friday when he was apparently ambushed. Four men were seen fleeing the scene on foot immediately after the shooting, police said. No one is in custody at this time and police haven't released a motive.

Initial witness accounts weren't particularly helpful, police sources said. Officers on Friday morning were in the process of collecting surveillance footage from more than 10 cameras stationed inside and outside the building.

Surveillance footage indicates that two persons of interest were observed on 8th Avenue shortly before the incident. They engaged briefly with two women at a storefront before entering 584 8th Avenue. The video later shows these individuals, along with a group of about nine others, leaving the building.

Their movement patterns and distinctive attire have been detailed for further investigation, according to investigators.

The victim, a resident of Eastchester Gardens, has a notable criminal history, including 27 arrests. His history also includes previous encounters with mental health interventions.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.