Man Shot in Face Outside NY High School: Police

A 40-year-old man was shot in the face after a reported fight broke out near the entrance to a Long Island high school Friday afternoon, police said.

Multiple shell casings were found half a block from Wyandanch High School after a fight broke out between two groups of teens. At one point family members became involved and that's when officials say the shots were fired.

The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

"When I came out of my house, I saw a large group and I saw what was going on, heard gunshots and then I ran," said Sabrina Clayton, who lives next to the school.

It wasn't immediately clear what provoked the fight in Wyandanch, but by the time police arrived to the scene the gunman was gone.

Canine units were called in and for several hours while the school went into lockdown.

Concerned parents stopped to check on their kids but no students appeared to be injured following the violence.

No other details were immediately available.

