Man Shot By Police While Wielding a Machete in Brooklyn

A man was shot by police near a park in Brooklyn while wielding a machete following a dispute, two senior NYPD officials told NBC New York.

A shooting was initially reported around 6:15 p.m. near Betsy Head Park at the intersection of Dumont Avenue and Strauss Street in Brownsville, fire officials said. The 18-year-old suspect was walking along the street with a machete in hand breaking car windows, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation said, and at one point cut off a woman's finger. Police ordered him to drop the weapon, and opened fire soon after.

Two people, neither of whom have been identified, were rushed to the hospital, FDNY officials said. A law enforcement official said that the suspect suffered serious injuries. Two senior NYPD officials said the shooting took may have taken place after a dispute involving a dog.

The police shooting comes just a day after an officer shot a suspect in the leg after he charged at them in another section of Brooklyn. Officers in Prospect Lefferts Gardens responded to calls for a man with a gun, and while taking an armed man into custody were charged at by another man.

The man, identified as Curtis McGarrell, reached into the waistband of his pants before quickly removing his hand, leading to an officer firing two shots, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. No gun was found on the 35-year-old McGarrell.

Police advised people avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Due to a police involved shooting, please avoid the area of Dumont Ave & Strauss St in Brooklyn (@NYPD73Pct).



Expect heavy delays & a large police presence in the area. Plan an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/JMK5ZOU00r — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 29, 2020

