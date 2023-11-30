Man shot by off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx during ‘dispute'

An off-duty NYPD officer shot and injured a man during a 'dispute' in the Bronx Thursday afternoon, two senior police officials told NBC New York.

The 42-year-old man and the officer got into a verbal altercation just after 3 p.m. on White Plains Road at a store there, police said. During that incident, the officer shot at the man one time and hit him in his left arm and grazed his chest, said NYPD Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley.

Gurley said the man was taking to Jacobi hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Police did not release any additional information. Gurley said the shooting remains under investigation.