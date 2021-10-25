Man Shot at Union Square Subway Station: Police

A man was shot at a busy Manhattan subway station just before rush hour, police said.

The NYPD said that a man was shot in the leg along the N/Q/R line at Union Square station, according to preliminary details. Northbound trains on that line are bypassing the station while the NYPD looks into the matter, the MTA said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shooting may have occurred on a moving train, according to police.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.

Transit police said riders should expect emergency personnel in the area around the station as the investigation continues.

No arrests have yet been made, and police are searching for the suspect. No further details of the shooting have been released.