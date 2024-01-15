Man shot and killed on Brooklyn subway train after dispute over loud music

A 45-year-old man, who intervened in a dispute between two people over loud music, was shot multiple times and killed Sunday on a subway train in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York.

The shooting happened on a Manhattan-bound No. 3 train inside the Franklin Avenue-Medgar Evers College station around 8:15 p.m.

Law enforcement sources said there was a dispute over loud noise between two people and the victim intervened.

The victim, later identified as Richard Henderson, was then shot multiple times in the back and shoulder before being taken to NYC Health + Hospitals / Kings County, where he was pronounced deceased, according to the NYPD.

Police said the have been no arrests in the case.

Transit passenger advocates said they would like to see more police in stations and onboard subway trains.

"Remember the subway system has 472 stations, you could be attacked, you could be killed, you could be mugged anywhere in the subway system right now," said Charlton D'Souza of Passengers United.

NBC New York asked the NYPD if there was a camera onboard the train but investigators would only say the investigation is ongoing.