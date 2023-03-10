Man Shot and Killed in Driveway of His Home in Long Island Murder Mystery

A man was shot and killed in the driveway of his Long Island home, his wife just steps away inside, in a murder mystery that has police trying to find the gunman and a motive for the killing done in broad daylight.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon on Walbridge Avenue in Bay Shore, police said. Family members gathered at the home where 35-year-old Jose Sosa was fatally shot.

The victim's father flew up from the Dominican Republic on Friday and was able to see his son's killing after the incident, reliving the family's nightmare, thanks to the home's security cameras.

"The guy come running to this corner and I saw pop, pop, pop with a gun," said Jose Sosa Sr.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said the shooter was wearing a face mask, and was dressed in all black. Harrison believes Sosa may have been targeted, but investigators don't yet know why.

"Our victim doesn't have any police contact, so we're still trying to identify the potential motive for this horrible accident," said Harrison. "It was definitely a targeted attack. He walked up to him, 10-15 feet away, pulled out the firearm and started shooting."

Detectives could be seen in the area, scouring for any potential clues or leads.

Sosa had just returned home, according to police, and was near some garbage cans on the side of his home when he was killed. His wife was inside the house at the time.

"I just want to know. I don't know what happened," Sosa Sr. said.

Sosa's family did not wish to comment further. Police are asking the public for help in solving the mystery.

Anyone with information is asked to asked to call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 1-800-220-TIPS.