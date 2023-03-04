Man Shot and Killed by Paterson Police Inside Apartment Building

Police in Paterson, New Jersey, shot and killed a man inside an apartment building after officers were called to the scene — and the person killed was a violence intervention activist, according to a community group.

The shooting occurred on Friday in a building on Mill Street. Police said they responded to calls of an emotionally disturbed person. and when they arrived to the apartment, a man barricaded himself inside. When they thought it was safe to enter, police say they encountered a man with a knife.

"The police was here for hours trying to calm him down and bring him out of the apartment but he decided to turn the apartment on fire," said Councilman Luiz Velez.

Two officers fired, striking a man who was later identified by Paterson Healing Collective as Najee Seabrooks, who was known to help high-risk people. The group called Seabrook’s death an “injustice,” adding that the situation should’ve never escalated to deadly force.

The state attorney general is now investigating. New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell offered his condolences, telling NBC New York that he works closely with the violence intervention group.

"I know the family too, very sad, the organization that was represented. I just got them money last month to try and help them help people on the street who need help," said Pascrell. "The officers were working in good faith but somebody died, so we have to look at it to see what we can learn."