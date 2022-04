Police are looking for a man they say opened fire on a woman walking her dog in Mariners Harbor last week.

Investigators say the man began to follow the woman as she made her way along Davidson Street around 4:15 pm. on March 30. He then took out a gun and fired it multiple times.

The woman was not hit and the man ran off in the direction of Grandview Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.