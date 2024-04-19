Man sets himself on fire in protest area outside Trump hush money trial in Manhattan

A man set himself on fire outside the courtroom where former President Donald Trump is facing charges in a hush money case, a witness said.

The person set himself on fire after 1 p.m. Friday in the designated protest area outside of the trial outside the courthouse in lower Manhattan, according to a witness.

There was already a heavy NYPD presence already outside the building due to the high-profile nature of the trial, and officers rushed to get what appeared to be a fire extinguisher to douse the flames. The fire was put out minutes later, leaving a smoky scene outside court as a gaggle of reporters and witnesses looked on.

The man was taken away by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian Cornell Medical Center in critical condition, the FDNY said.

The nature of the protest was not immediately clear, but the man had pamphlets and buttons on him with different messaging, according to the police source.

Further information was not immediately available.

It came as a full jury of 12 people and six alternates had been seated in the case against Trump, the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial will place Trump in a Manhattan courtroom for weeks, forcing him to juggle his dual role as criminal defendant and political candidate against the backdrop of his tightly contested race against President Joe Biden.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.