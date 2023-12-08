Man sets fire to Jewish-Japanese fusion restaurant in Brooklyn, police investigating as hate crime: NYPD

Police are investigating a suspected arson hate crime after a man set fire to the outside of a popular Jewish-Japanese fusion restaurant in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Police said the crime occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 when a man walked up to the restaurant and started a fire to two outside window tarps, which had the image of the Star of David.

In surveillance video released by police, smoke appears to be visible briefly after the man arrived.

The restaurant, Shalom Japan, has menu offerings drawing on popular foods from both Japanese and Jewish cuisines, including Matzoh Ball Ramen and Sake Kasu Challah.

There was no structural damage to the restaurant located on South 4th Street. No injuries were reported from the fire.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the fire as an anti-Jewish crime and is asking anyone with information to contact the NYPD.