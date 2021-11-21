atlantic city

Man Set Self on Fire, Walked Into NJ Convenience Store, Police Say

Several small fires ignited inside the Gulf Gas Station convenience store, Atlantic City police said. A Gas Station attendant extinguished the flames

Fire extinguisher being set off
Getty Images

A New Jersey man set himself on fire and then entered a gas station convenience store, starting small fires before the flames were doused and he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Atlantic City police said the 24-year-old Somers Point man doused himself with rubbing alcohol and used a lighter to set himself on fire before going into the store at the Gulf Gas Station on Atlantic Avenue at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Police said “multiple small fires" were started before the man went out of the store.

"An attendant from the gas station used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out," police said.

The man was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with “serious, life-threatening injuries," police said.

This article tagged under:

atlantic cityNew Jerseyfire
