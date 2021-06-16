Man Seen Physically Assaulting Wife at NYC Bus Stop Surrenders to Police

A man who brutally assaulted his wife in the middle of the street in New York City while several witnesses watched has turned himself in to police custody.

Police on Tuesday identified 63-year-old Julio Aponte as the man accused of hitting his wife on the head with a long metal object on Monday morning at 163rd Street and Fort Washington Avenue in Washington Heights. A video recorded by one witness appears to show Aponte striking the woman to unconsciousness as she laid on the ground in front of a bus stop.

According to a police spokesperson, one of the statements made by Aponte during the violent attack was "How dare you cheat on me."

At least one witness was seen in the video walking up to the victim to check on her. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Aponte walked away from the scene and fled on a motorcycle, police said. He later called the police on himself and turned himself in near the scene.

Aponte was with attempted murder and assault, the New York Daily News reported.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines, as well.