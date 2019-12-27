Man Seen on Video Beaten in Bronx for $1 — And No One Stops to Help

What to Know A man was leaving a Bronx McDonald's with his partner when a group of men attacked them

The victim told his partner to run, and grabbed a trash can to potentially use to scare the attackers away, but he was beaten more

He was left lying in the street, and multiple people, cars and even a bus didn't stop to help him before his partner could come back

A man was viciously beaten as he left a Bronx McDonald’s in a violent robbery attempt caught on camera over $1 — and no one stopped to help.

The 60-year-old man, identified as Cuba, was leaving the eatery on Christmas Eve with his partner when a group of men attacked them, police said. Neither Cuba nor his partner speak much English, and tried to get away but were pursued by the men.

“The guys just told them ‘Give me the money, give me the money.’ He was like ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” the couple’s friend Tony told NBC New York. He believes they were targeted for money, despite the robbers only getting away with $1.

Video shows the attack continue, Cuba is punched and kicked repeatedly as he’s eventually left motionless in the middle of East 165th Street and Third Avenue.

Tony said that Cuba told his partner to run, and grabbed a trash can to potentially use as a weapon to scare the attackers away. The partner was able to get away, but Cuba ended up in critical condition.

Almost as stunning as the attack was the lack of response from anyone who passed by on the busy street. Multiple people, cars and even an MTA bus drove by his body, and not one stopped to check on the man lying in the street.

Eventually Cuba’s partner was able to run back to him and get help.

Tony said he visited his friend in the hospital, and said that “things don’t look good for him” — he’s on a ventilator, with a fractured skull and bleeding from the brain, he said.

“It’s just sad that someone would do someone so drastic to someone,” Tony said. “For a dollar! It’s very sad.”

Police have been looking at surveillance video and talking to people in the neighborhood. Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to call police.