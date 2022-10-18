Man Seen Hanging From Car Door Handle Dies in Bizarre NYC Case: Cops

A 27-year-old man died after falling from a moving car in a bizarre case out of Queens, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call about a collision near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Monday found the victim lying in the road with severe trauma to his body, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, it appears the victim walked up to a grey Honda sedan in the area, grabbed onto the back passenger door handle and ended up dragged by the vehicle as it drove off. He fell to the street when the sedan swerved into a parked car near Rockaway Beach Boulevard and Beach 87th Street and the Honda driver left.

It wasn't clear why the 27-year-old grabbed the door handle or if the driver knew him.

Police say they're not investigating the case as a hit-and-run.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.