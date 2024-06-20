SoHo

Man seen fighting SoHo building fire with garden hose from neighboring roof

By Brad Luck and Jennifer Millman

A man wanted to take matters into his own hands to help fight a building fire in SoHo.

When a building fire broke out on a rooftop on Broome St early Thursday morning, Chopper 4 captured video of a shirtless man with a garden hose spraying water onto the the roof from an adjoining building.

Firefighters were called to the five-story luxury building at 463 Broome Street for a rooftop fire shortly after 6:30 a.m. The fire spewed thick black smoke into the air that could be seen from miles away.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

