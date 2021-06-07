Man Robs NYC Dollar Store at Gunpoint for Kitty Litter, Deodorizer: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a dollar store in Brooklyn at gunpoint last month -- and made off with kitty litter, a fan, air scent cans and a T-shirt, authorities say.

The suspect walked into the Family Dollar Store on Atlantic Avenue around 4:45 p.m. May 23 and pulled a black handgun from his waistband, police say.

He grabbed the merchandise and left the store. No injuries were reported.

Cops released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.