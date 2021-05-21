Man Revived Twice With Narcan, Arrested, Then Dies in Holding Cell

A Staten Island man died in police custody Thursday after being arrested on various drugs and driving charges and being revived repeatedly at both the scene and the hospital.

Police arrested Angelo Degracia, 42, just before 1 p.m. Monday on charges including operating a car while impaired by drugs, driving without a license and refusing to take a breath test. Cops say he hit "several parked cars" while driving along Forest Hill Road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was "somewhat unresponsive" and so given naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, at the scene before being taken to the hospital and given a second dose.

The NYPD said Degracia was cleared by hospital staff, released and taken to Red Hook Court Central Booking in Brooklyn.

While there, police said, he lost consciousness in his holding cell. He was taken to a second hospital and pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing; the Medical Examiner's office will determine a cause of death.