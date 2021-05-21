Staten Island

Man Revived Twice With Narcan, Arrested, Then Dies in Holding Cell

Cops say Angelo Degracia was revived at the scene and the hospital, released, and then became unresponsive while in a holding cell

NBC NYPD GENERIC USEABLE
NBC 4 New York

A Staten Island man died in police custody Thursday after being arrested on various drugs and driving charges and being revived repeatedly at both the scene and the hospital.

Police arrested Angelo Degracia, 42, just before 1 p.m. Monday on charges including operating a car while impaired by drugs, driving without a license and refusing to take a breath test. Cops say he hit "several parked cars" while driving along Forest Hill Road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was "somewhat unresponsive" and so given naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, at the scene before being taken to the hospital and given a second dose.

News

Jersey City 13 hours ago

Teen Mom Hands Newborn Baby to Customer at NJ Restaurant, Then Walks Out

Anti-Asian Racism 9 hours ago

Suspect Arrested for Attacking Asian Man, Biting His Fingertip Off in Hell's Kitchen

The NYPD said Degracia was cleared by hospital staff, released and taken to Red Hook Court Central Booking in Brooklyn.

While there, police said, he lost consciousness in his holding cell. He was taken to a second hospital and pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing; the Medical Examiner's office will determine a cause of death.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Staten IslandNYPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us