Man Rescued from NY Mine After 40-Ton Boulder Dislodged from Wall, Trapping Him

A quarry worker in New York was trapped in a mine Tuesday afternoon after a 40- to 50-ton boulder became dislodged from a wall and landed on the machinery the man was operating, according to the local fire company.

Crews from the J.H. Ketcham Hose Company in the Dutchess County town of Dover, as well as ambulances from the town, were called just after 1:30 p.m. after reports of a 40-year-old man trapped a mine at the Wingdale material quarry. Soon other emergency personnel were brought to the scene, including a LifeNet helicopter to transport the man once he was freed.

Rescuers entered about 2,5000 feet into the mine, where they were able to contact the victim, who was conscious and alert, officials said. He was trapped inside the cab of his excavator after the massive boulder fell from the wall of the mine and landed on the machinery.

Crews stabilized the boulder, and then worked to get the worker, who was receiving care from paramedics, officials from the J.H. Ketcham Hose Company said. After just over an hour, the man was extracted from the mine and was air-lifted to Westchester Medical Center. He suffered injuries to both legs and a hand, but they are not expected to be life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear what caused the boulder to be dislodged and trap the worker.