Brooklyn

Man Rescued After Harrowing LIRR Platform Fall, Getting Wedged Between Rails

A crew of LIRR workers completed a harrowing rescue Wednesday when a man standing on a platform at the East New York station in Brooklyn suddenly fell onto the tracks and got wedged between the rails, unable to move, MTA officials said Thursday.

The track workers just happened to be in the area when the man fell around 7:30 a.m. and raced to stop trains. They managed to extricate his trapped foot, avoiding contact between him and the electrified third rail.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the man to fall, but he became disoriented after he did, officials said. He apparently managed to escape serious injury and refused medical attention at the scene. His name has not been released.

The MTA planned to honor the heroes at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

