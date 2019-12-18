Man Randomly Hits Woman, Threatens Others With Knife in Upper East Side: Police

Police in New York City are looking for a man suspected of randomly threatening people on the streets with a knife, as well as hitting a woman in the face.

The man was caught on camera on Monday around 11 a.m. as he walked down East 85th Street in the Upper East Side. The video shows him swinging at a 21-year-old woman who was on her phone, standing against the wall. Police say the victim's face was swollen from the impact but she refused medical attention.

Minutes before that incident, a man reported that the same suspect interrupted his conversation with another person in a parked car on Park Avenue, saying "I know you are talking about me." They men got into a verbal dispute and the suspect displayed a knife as he chased the victim around the vehicle, police said.

The suspect then returned to the sidewalk and continued walking.

A third incident involving the man was reported shortly after the second one, police said. The unidentified man allegedly bumped into a man and a woman who were walking down East 87th Street and told the woman to move.

The victims confronted the suspect who then pulled out his knife in front of another witness.

The witness took a photo of the suspect and was chased by him down 3rd Avenue and into traffic, police said. The suspect later stopped chasing the witness and was last seen walking along East 86th Street.

No one else was injured in the incidents besides the 21-year-old woman, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.